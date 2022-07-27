Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Andrew D. Pomfret Buys 93,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBREGet Rating) insider Andrew D. Pomfret acquired 93,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £97,650 ($117,650.60).

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £281.50 million and a PE ratio of 938.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.44. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 264 ($3.18).

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SBRE. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.76) to GBX 123 ($1.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.24) to GBX 232 ($2.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.60).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Further Reading

