Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Andrew D. Pomfret Buys 93,000 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Andrew D. Pomfret acquired 93,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £97,650 ($117,650.60).
Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £281.50 million and a PE ratio of 938.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.44. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 264 ($3.18).
Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
Further Reading
