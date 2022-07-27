Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Andrew D. Pomfret Buys 93,000 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Andrew D. Pomfret acquired 93,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £97,650 ($117,650.60).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £281.50 million and a PE ratio of 938.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.44. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 264 ($3.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBRE. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.76) to GBX 123 ($1.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.24) to GBX 232 ($2.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.60).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

