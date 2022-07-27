Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Citigroup upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $47.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

