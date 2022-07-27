Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.82 and a 1-year high of $221.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.22.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

