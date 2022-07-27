Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi Buys 9,270 Shares

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi purchased 9,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $29,293.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $29,293.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Save Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SVFD opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Save Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,169.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.27%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Save Foods by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

