Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 235

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHLAF. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Schindler from CHF 195 to CHF 180 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.22.

Schindler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $186.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.76. Schindler has a twelve month low of $169.40 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

