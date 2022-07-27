Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

