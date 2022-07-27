Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.86.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Insider Activity at Science Applications International
In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International
Science Applications International Stock Down 0.5 %
Science Applications International stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Science Applications International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.
