Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Trading Up 0.2%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 101,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 438,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Scienjoy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

