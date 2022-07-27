Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Buy

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $111.05 on Monday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.35.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $155,522.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,744,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,204,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,608,835 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

