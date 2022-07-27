Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $224.22

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.22 ($2.70) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.77). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.74), with a volume of 85,999 shares changing hands.

Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 224.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.41 million and a PE ratio of 672.94.

Securities Trust of Scotland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

