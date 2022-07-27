Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 750 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.1% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after purchasing an additional 55,243 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

