Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $110.46

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.46 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 124.50 ($1.50). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 28,211 shares trading hands.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The company has a market cap of £722.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.26.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

