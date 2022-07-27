Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.97

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and traded as low as $19.23. Seven & i shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 97,595 shares.

Seven & i Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.17.

About Seven & i

(Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.