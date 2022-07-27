SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,248 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 38,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.8 %

ICUI opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 0.53. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.60 and a twelve month high of $282.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.