SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 44,870 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 480.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 2.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Switch by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 155,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,440,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $165,682,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,044,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SWCH opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 525.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. William Blair cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

