SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 110,008 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 400.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PG&E by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

PG&E Trading Down 1.6 %

PCG opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

