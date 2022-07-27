SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.