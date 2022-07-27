SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.57.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.