SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,141.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

