SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 204.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

