SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.