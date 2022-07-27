SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED stock opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $264.10.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

