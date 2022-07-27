SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 322.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.