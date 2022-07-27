SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sylvamo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Sylvamo stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

