SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 35,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

JNPR stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.