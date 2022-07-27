SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $203,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $140,781,000.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.16 and a beta of 0.70. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.09.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.73.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

