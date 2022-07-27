SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Tattooed Chef worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 665,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tattooed Chef Stock Performance

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $518.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tattooed Chef

(Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.