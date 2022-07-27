SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 81,494 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $140,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Playtika alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Playtika Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.33. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.