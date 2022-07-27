SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,299 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in iQIYI by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iQIYI by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 53,686 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,118,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 556,176 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

iQIYI stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

