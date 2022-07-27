SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kemper by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kemper Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -23.40%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

