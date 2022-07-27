SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.95.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 5.3 %

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

