Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $43.20 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.71, but opened at $34.89. Shopify shares last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 1,121,138 shares.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Down 14.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 252.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

