Shore Point Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 515.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

