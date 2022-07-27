Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Trading Down 8.4%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Siam Cement Public Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

