Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after acquiring an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after buying an additional 329,322 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after buying an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $223,388,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

