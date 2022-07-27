Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $326.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

