Signaturefd LLC Buys 110 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 45.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 380.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.09.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.73.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.