Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after buying an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $516,620,000 after buying an additional 201,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,912,000 after buying an additional 399,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,608 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $248,031,000 after buying an additional 96,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,420 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $115,345,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.42. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $825.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 81.68% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

