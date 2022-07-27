Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

