Signaturefd LLC Has $95,000 Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 128.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

