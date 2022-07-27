Signaturefd LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $42,614.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,215.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $42,614.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,215.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 57.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

