Signaturefd LLC Purchases 553 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after buying an additional 56,298 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after buying an additional 1,286,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE:NFG opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

