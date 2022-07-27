Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Silgan worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Silgan by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,481,000 after buying an additional 528,349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,827,000 after purchasing an additional 181,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,257,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,213,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. Silgan’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

