Simplex Trading LLC Sells 71,259 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,259 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $29,700,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 87.8% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 70,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $67.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

