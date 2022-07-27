SiTime (SITM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect SiTime to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. SiTime’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $169.02 on Wednesday. SiTime has a 12 month low of $114.02 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.28.

A number of research firms have commented on SITM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,008,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $986,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,152 shares of company stock worth $3,985,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 359,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $5,353,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

