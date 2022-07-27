Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 25,500 shares traded.

Smart Employee Benefits Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Smart Employee Benefits

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

