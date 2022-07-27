Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target Cut to €45.00

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €56.03 ($57.17) to €40.80 ($41.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,495.27.

OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $32.47 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

