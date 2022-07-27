SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.39. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $299,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,937.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.