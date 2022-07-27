South32 (LON:S32) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $239.74

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.74 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 207.50 ($2.50). South32 shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.55), with a volume of 507,213 shares traded.

S32 has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 195 ($2.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,177.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 250.86.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

