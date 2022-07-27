Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after acquiring an additional 691,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

NYSE LUV opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

